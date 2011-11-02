Zach DeYoung

Church Logo

Zach DeYoung
Zach DeYoung
Hire Me
  • Save
Church Logo logo flame fire burning
Download color palette

Rejected flame concept for a client.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Zach DeYoung
Zach DeYoung
Finding the perfect balance between digital and analog
Hire Me

More by Zach DeYoung

View profile
    • Like