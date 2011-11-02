Oli Lisher

ITMS logo idea

Oli Lisher
Oli Lisher
Hire Me
  • Save
ITMS logo idea logo branding
Download color palette

initial logo idea for a medical transport company.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Oli Lisher
Oli Lisher
Branding, website design & illustration.
Hire Me

More by Oli Lisher

View profile
    • Like