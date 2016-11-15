Maxim Cherednichenko

Fast Food Icon Pack

Maxim Cherednichenko
Maxim Cherednichenko
  • Save
Fast Food Icon Pack pack icon french fries fast food hotdog drink nachos pizza sub sandwich hamburger food
Download color palette

Icon a day? - Hahaha
Pack a day is a real challenge

View all tags
Posted on Nov 15, 2016
Maxim Cherednichenko
Maxim Cherednichenko

More by Maxim Cherednichenko

View profile
    • Like