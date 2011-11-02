Sign Me Up

Mark James

A snippet from a personal project for a friend who is launching a travel package around Thailand. The landing page will be brief to begin with, providing info on some of the trips on offer, as well as a sign up feature.

More to come soon!

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
