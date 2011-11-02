Kerem Suer

Log Food Screen

Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
  • Save
Log Food Screen twitter iphone ios design ios5 ui mobile switch icon button green form ux product
Download color palette

Our iPhone app has been out for few weeks now, if you haven't downloaded already, go do it right now.

Now that we have the foundation out there, we're ready to simplify and beautify the experience. So I'm currently working on the food logging piece and exploring ways to make the overall experience better.

You can follow me on twitter to get updates about the app.

Feedback is welcome as always.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Kerem Suer
Kerem Suer
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kerem Suer

View profile
    • Like