Oskar Boethius Lissheim

Rulla

Oskar Boethius Lissheim
Oskar Boethius Lissheim
  • Save
Rulla iphone icon
Download color palette

Icon for Rulla, a scrolling banner app for iPhone. (The word "Rulla" is Swedish for "to roll".)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Oskar Boethius Lissheim
Oskar Boethius Lissheim
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Oskar Boethius Lissheim

View profile
    • Like