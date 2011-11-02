Hector Mansilla

Crystals

Hector Mansilla
Hector Mansilla
  • Save
Crystals
Download color palette

I put a lot of love into this fucker.

Full illo here.

Alternate color here.

76d52d8750e831b995db27d2210e1556
Rebound of
untitled
By Hector Mansilla
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Hector Mansilla
Hector Mansilla

More by Hector Mansilla

View profile
    • Like