Brian White

Auto Flipr iOS Icon

Brian White
Brian White
Hire Me
  • Save
Auto Flipr iOS Icon ios photoshop icon shadow highlight ribbons auto blue green leather texture burled wood round reflection
Download color palette

The color strips are all throughout the app in the table selection area separating the categories with color.

Brian White
Brian White
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Brian White

View profile
    • Like