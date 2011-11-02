Mark Dean Guillermo

Web Invite Type

Mark Dean Guillermo
Mark Dean Guillermo
  • Save
Web Invite Type wwffhh hand drawn typography script
Download color palette

I really enjoy the hand generated type seen in the works of dribbbler's like Jon Contino, James Graves, and Benjamin Carr, just to name a few... I figure I'd stop just admiring and give it a shot...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Mark Dean Guillermo
Mark Dean Guillermo

More by Mark Dean Guillermo

View profile
    • Like