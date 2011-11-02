Sergey Shapiro

Giantpea

Giantpea logo sketch proposal draft hand-drawing hand-writing black paper pen
Continue paper sketching with the logo using some revisions.
We decided to try to tint it a little and add some stroke contrast.
I see now that the Pea part should be smaller a little.

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
