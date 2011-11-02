Le Mac Mini

I was reading about the new (Mid 2011) Mac Mini when I came across a picture of it disassembled. I was struck with awe for many reasons, including that it looks like an iOS icon and also the intern parts are beautifully put together.

I tried to design it in order to try some techniques. It was done in one sitting and it's also originally a 512px icon, resized without optimizations, so please don't mind any detail I may have left off.