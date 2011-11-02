Derek Clark

ThemeCobra LIVE!

ThemeCobra LIVE! theme cobra wordpress themecobra website live temp coming soon
Well our temp page is at least :) Also finally got around to sorting out the contrast issue I had with the icon/gem.

Please pop past and have a look see, hell sign up for updates if you'd like, and you can send me any feedback here. I am really looking forward to launching out next theme!

http://themecobra.com/

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
