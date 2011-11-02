David Kieffer

Instruction Without Words

This is an instructional slide for a new puzzle game from Kieffer Bros. Because our games are distributed globally, we try to explain how to play them without using words. Hopefully whether you are in Burma, Brazil or Bangladesh you can get it :)

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
