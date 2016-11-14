Continental People Blog Homepage

Michael Oeser

Michael Oeser
madebyderprinz blogdesign continental webdesign
  2. homepage_2.jpg

Webdesign for the human ressources blog of my client Continental. The shot shows the homepage of the blog at 1440 px screensize.

It´s based on the new digital styleguide of Continental.

Posted on Nov 14, 2016
Michael Oeser

