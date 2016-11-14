Belglobe Advanced Delivery: User Interface

Swiss agency ErdmannPeisker asked me to create a set of four visuals for niche logistics company Belglobe Advanced Delivery. The forwarder and logistics market is dominated by big global players, but often they're too generic and inflexible for smaller clients. This is an opportunity for small niche providers, which is why it's particularly important for Belglobe – a small and globally active company – to communicate its advantages with urgency and clarity.