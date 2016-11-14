Ugliest Color in The World - UI Challenge

Hello dribbblers, long time no push some pixels :)

Few days ago, I have a talk with few friends and inspired by this article :

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ugliest-color-pantone_us_57570df6e4b0ca5c7b504538

then we're decided to challenge our self. The challenge is : "what you can do with the ugliest color in the world?" - Pantone 448C

I'm first! This shot is my attempt. To be honest, the Pantone 448C is so challenging to be applied on UI. I've did my best but I got no luck here, the design still looks not good :D

Feel free to join the challenge and rebound this shot !

-----------------------

Sidebar design inspired by @Thomas Budiman

Transition inspired by @Creativedash