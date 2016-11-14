Ugliest Color in The World - UI Challenge

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello dribbblers, long time no push some pixels :)
Few days ago, I have a talk with few friends and inspired by this article :
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/ugliest-color-pantone_us_57570df6e4b0ca5c7b504538
then we're decided to challenge our self. The challenge is : "what you can do with the ugliest color in the world?" - Pantone 448C
I'm first! This shot is my attempt. To be honest, the Pantone 448C is so challenging to be applied on UI. I've did my best but I got no luck here, the design still looks not good :D
Feel free to join the challenge and rebound this shot !
-----------------------
Sidebar design inspired by @Thomas Budiman
Transition inspired by @Creativedash