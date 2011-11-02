Colin Gauntlett

LaChance

LaChance
Now he said, "Sic'em, boy!" But what I heard was, "Chopper! Sic balls!"

Rebound of
Teddy
By Colin Gauntlett
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
