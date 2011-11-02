Mario Zucca

Jim Jones Portrait

Jim Jones Portrait mario zucca illustration drawing portrait hatching pen ink black white cult jonestown massacre mario zucca black white jim jones cult leader
Part of a mock TIME cover I did for an assignment in my MFA program. The style was supposed to mimic that of Murray Tinkelman.

