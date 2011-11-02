Simon Birky Hartmann

Lost and Taken poster - Done!

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Lost and Taken poster - Done! grunge circles curves absurd surreal forest color green yellow dirty textured lost and taken massive dynamite
Download color palette

It's done and has been unveiled by Caleb!

We'll soon do a full fledged blog post about it.

8e43c1bafa2df6586898232eb63c9659
Rebound of
Lost and Taken poster - Dirty type
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like