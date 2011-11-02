Justin Mezzell

_83 rotary dial phone telephone cord wire illustration retro vintage
Long ago, in a time much like and unlike our own, people used these hand held communicative devices. There weren't many game options, obviously.

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
