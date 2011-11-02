Alexander Loginov

Necessary Blue

Necessary Blue skin cad ui media players
Skin for CD Art Display 2.0
Two skin: for dark and light background
Animated progress bar: effect works when "Play"
Download: http://fav.me/d2xrtm0

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
