Michele Rosenthal

Hold That Door

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
  • Save
Hold That Door illustration vector spot door kindness woman magazine
Download color palette

Another spot illo for the February issue of Guideposts Magazine.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes

More by Michele Rosenthal

View profile
    • Like