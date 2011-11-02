Britt Davis

Tow Truck guy

Britt Davis
Britt Davis
  • Save
Tow Truck guy logo tow truck brittany charlotte
Download color palette

Working on this logo for a local towing business. I want to work on doing more illustrations in my designs, especially character design

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Britt Davis
Britt Davis
Creative Cultural Curator.

More by Britt Davis

View profile
    • Like