LAME logo pixel nerd fun colorful stripes lame design brand
a logo I made that is for a weekly webshow/website that is all about nerd culture. As I am a proud nerd with ADD I was thinking about videogames, computers, unicorns, Marty McFly (BTTF2 not 1 or 3) and so on... while designing it.

Posted on Nov 2, 2011
