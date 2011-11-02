Dries Delaey

Wireframing - work in progress

Dries Delaey
Dries Delaey
  • Save
Wireframing - work in progress wireframe detail
Download color palette

yes, I 'lipsum-ed' some text before taking the screenshot :)

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Dries Delaey
Dries Delaey

More by Dries Delaey

View profile
    • Like