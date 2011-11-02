Reed Enger

Mobile Interactions Toolkit

Reed Enger
Reed Enger
  • Save
Mobile Interactions Toolkit wireframes process mobile strategy
Download color palette

Bits and pieces for a strategy presentation to a in-stadium app developer. I do a lot of wireframing, and it's become one of my favorite parts of the process.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Reed Enger
Reed Enger

More by Reed Enger

View profile
    • Like