Joshua Bullock

Toodles the 8th: Calli

Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Hire Me
  • Save
Toodles the 8th: Calli lettering toodles calligraphy
Download color palette

A Tuesday doodle one-day belated yet again, but playing around with brush and calligraphic pens. Not nearly as ornate as some other stuff I've been messing with but awesome to see the flow of simple strokes sometimes.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2011
Joshua Bullock
Joshua Bullock
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua Bullock

View profile
    • Like