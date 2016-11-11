Nebula Vst Skin Solid Console

A carefully crafted skin. Been in my computer years ago but unfinished. Once I started using Nebula again I wanted to create a new skin again.

If you are a nebula user

Download all my Nebula 3 skins here

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1CNf4wbjbgks5NbF3bkLSwepAcMeHoVMz/view?usp=sharing

Hope you enjoy it as much as I do!

Thanks!

Scott