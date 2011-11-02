Flight of the Cupcake

I've been itching to draw a cupcake literally for months now, and I just couldn't hold back any longer. Cupcake, Cookie, and I took to the skies in this illustration for a children's jump rope song; the line depicted here goes "The kite away flew, and I did too!" Because if I'm going to fly, it's definitely going to be in the company of baked goods.

