Alex Sheldon

Eight

Alex Sheldon
Alex Sheldon
  • Save
Eight custom lettering inline iconic logo branding shaded headline magazine spread match and kerosene matchkerosene pre-press publication
Download color palette

Fulfilling a personal goal to design a magazine. The logo is custom type (minus Neutra and Calson of course). The "g" was intentionally designed to also read as an "8" and be used in isolated settings for social media things like twitter and facebook icons. The lined dimensionality of the logo is separate and this can be hidden if the logo needs to be set at small sizes or for screen.

Alex Sheldon
Alex Sheldon

More by Alex Sheldon

View profile
    • Like