Vasky - winter collection microsite

Hello again :)

In Creepy studio we are finishing new microsite for one great start-up from our hometown. Vasky are making great shoes, here in Zlin with big focus on quality and materials.

It's always challenging, because they call us on Wednesday and needs new website on Friday :D #killthemall :D

Hopes you like it and leave me comment :)
Thanks guys :)

