Vasky - winter collection microsite

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello again :)
In Creepy studio we are finishing new microsite for one great start-up from our hometown. Vasky are making great shoes, here in Zlin with big focus on quality and materials.
It's always challenging, because they call us on Wednesday and needs new website on Friday :D #killthemall :D
Hopes you like it and leave me comment :)
Thanks guys :)