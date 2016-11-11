John Barrier Wilson

A Plain Planet Portfolio

I prefer to perpetuously plan and redesign my portfolio.

Had some down time the other evening, so I redesigned my website to contain some clear, helpful content. The planet is pure CSS. Fonts are Helvetica and Merriweather – nothing wrong with free fonts, amirite!?

Take a look here if you have a minute: http://j-wilson.com

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
