A Plain Planet Portfolio

I prefer to perpetuously plan and redesign my portfolio.
Had some down time the other evening, so I redesigned my website to contain some clear, helpful content. The planet is pure CSS. Fonts are Helvetica and Merriweather – nothing wrong with free fonts, amirite!?
Take a look here if you have a minute: http://j-wilson.com