Ryan Shelton

Hillsong.com Redesign

Ryan Shelton
Ryan Shelton
  • Save
Hillsong.com Redesign responsive website web ux ui navigation jesus humanity hope hillsong god church
Download color palette

Making it responsive! Hillsong.com was built to be a useful resource and experience, not just a website, for members to easily find relevant information no matter what their device.

Hillsong.com Case Study:
http://work.ryanshelton.com/Hillsong-com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2016
Ryan Shelton
Ryan Shelton

More by Ryan Shelton

View profile
    • Like