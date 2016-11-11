Rio De Janeiro Guide

Trending designs to inspire you
Rio de Janeiro`s favorite travel guide, now in app form! Points of interests, maps, subways,1st day tips, booking and parties in Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil!
Want a FREE geo-location aware travel guide to Rio de Janeiro? This app is based on the best spots featured in the award winning Rio for For Partiers travel guide.
It has it all on Rio de Janeiro: day tours, nightlife spots, restaurants, shopping and gay tips. Plus, a GPS aware map, so you can find cool things to do in Rio that are close to you.
You can also book tours with a few clicks, and even forward tour ideas to your friends, so they can consider them.
