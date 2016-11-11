Hillsong Church Website Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Design a unified digital platform for Hillsong Church, centralising all Hillsong websites (over 60 dispersed websites at the time) into a single website, under one clear brand. The aim was to provide an intuitive user experience and deliver quality content that inspires, engages and equips people.
Hillsong.com Case Study:
http://work.ryanshelton.com/Hillsong-com