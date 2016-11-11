Pixelbuddha

Freebie: Anaglyph Photoshop Actions

A set of basic and experimental anaglyph actions for Photoshop. Equip yourself with these beautiful actions, allowing you to apply professional visual effects to your work in a few clicks!

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
