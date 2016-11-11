Simple Wedding Invitations

Trending designs to inspire you
Slightly different style for me, but 2 close friends are getting married next year & asked me to put together a little something for their wedding invitations. The style they wanted was clean and minimal but personal, with a dusky pink & gold theme.
Feedback is always appreciated so let me know your thoughts!
A personal project.