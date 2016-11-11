Type08 (Alen Pavlovic)

INOF

INOF medical green blue symbol cross health clinic institute eye logo
Re-branding project I was working on for a popular eye clinic in Argentina. Top logo was approved at the end but I liked all the shown runner-ups as well, especially the bottom left.

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
Logo designer. Author of +800 logos worldwide. Let's work!
