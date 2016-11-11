Keepass Redesign - Screen 1 - Keepass

Paulo Kenobi

Recently I have been using KeePass a lot and the only thing that bothers me greatly is the application's look. For this reason, I decided to make a new interface, leaving modern and passing more confidence to the end user. Soon I will finish the main screen.

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
