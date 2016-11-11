Falling whale & flower pot

Trending designs to inspire you
Finally finished reading "Hitchhiker's guide to the galaxy" by Douglas Adams and couldn't stand to illustrate one of the funniest moments of this amazing book!
"Curiously enough, the only thing that went through the mind of the bowl of petunias as it fell was Oh no, not again. Many people have speculated that if we knew exactly why the bowl of petunias had thought that we would know a lot more about the nature of the universe than we do now"
P.S I wasn't satisfied with the first version and I done some revisions