Free Christmas & Happy New Year Party Flyer Design Template

Free Christmas & Happy New Year Party Flyer Design Template happy new year flyer christmas flyer
Free Christmas & Happy New Year Party Flyer Design Template In Ai & Psd Format

Specifications:

Flyer Template Size: A4
File Type: Ai, Psd
Software Version: Illustrator CS6, Photoshop CS6
Resolution: 300 dpi
File Size: 15.5 Mb
File Format: 7-zip

https://goo.gl/v6cHZ3

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
