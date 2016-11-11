Alex Tass, logo designer

Iceberg colors and shape variations, logo design symbol [GIF]

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Iceberg colors and shape variations, logo design symbol [GIF] iceberg tech company start up start-up startup modern line art blends logo logo design digital technology technologies holding ice berg software hardware internet mountain
Download color palette

Colors and shape construction mark explorations created for Iceberg Tech logo design project.

Visit my portfolio website http://alextass.com

D7ed50807739f62c5f9bc53ce4b88571
Rebound of
Iceberg logo design symbol
By Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like