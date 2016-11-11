Tom O
Mr Potato Head website gif animation character illustration
As part of the SPARK Hasbro project, we illustrated and animated one of their original brands, Mr Potato Head to help tell the story of invention. This screen represented prototypes being tested before going into mass production.

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
