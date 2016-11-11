Patrick Federi

OPcheck

Patrick Federi
Patrick Federi
  • Save
OPcheck character medicinal design logo
Download color palette

The first version of the logo I did while we have worked on the project for our master thesis was, according a user-test, to friendly and funny. Two years later, the client commissioned me to create a more serious logo which should add more trust into the product.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 11, 2016
Patrick Federi
Patrick Federi
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Patrick Federi

View profile
    • Like