CerebralArt advertising agency logo design

CerebralArt advertising agency logo design redesign rebranding advertising agency brand manual logo guidelines creative colorful logo design logo design logo designer logotype type typography typographic brand identity branding advertising agency design studio logo mark logo redesign studio art cerebral dots connections connecting paths
Logo redesign for advertising agency.

You can see a case study containing the old logo, concepts, stationery and the brand manual / logo guidelines on: http://www.designbynocturn.com/identity/cerebralart-rebranding.html

Visit my portfolio website www.alextass.com

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
