Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With this Binder Mock-up you can easily showcase your stationary design. The PSD file is fully editable, all items reflections and shadows are on separate layers so you can easily rearrange them to create the perfect setting for your presentation.
---
Download
---
Binder Mock-up video demonstration