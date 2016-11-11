Opudi

Poppa Chips & Popcorn

Poppa Chips & Popcorn typography logo design food popcorn packaging
Identity, packaging and custom type for Sørlandschips' Poppa.
Work done at Notch together with Kenneth Knutsen
Photography: Solveig Knutsen

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
