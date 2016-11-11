Aleksandrina Stefanova

Warming up

Warming up two dimentional warming up vector policy shapes geometric game design character dance animation
Warming up for the next promo video. Meet the dancer of the new mobile game.
dnevnik.bg/games/

CLIENT: DNEVNIK.BG
AGENCY: NOBLE GRAPHICS
ANIMATION STUDIO: ROBO

