Behance - Shapes,painting

Behance - Shapes,painting aep transitions motion logo icons google gif dots animography animation
Exploration (I have not did any of the animation in this) of the Behance brand with Mobilo Animated by @Animography
Full credits and free download of the animated typeface here:
https://animography.net/products/mobilo
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
Posted on Nov 11, 2016
