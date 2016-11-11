Behance - Shapes,painting

Exploration (I have not did any of the animation in this) of the Behance brand with Mobilo Animated by @Animography

Full credits and free download of the animated typeface here:

https://animography.net/products/mobilo

-----

Contact: hi@johnyvino.com

---

