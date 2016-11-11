Behance - Shapes,painting

Trending designs to inspire you
Exploration (I have not did any of the animation in this) of the Behance brand with Mobilo Animated by @Animography
Full credits and free download of the animated typeface here:
https://animography.net/products/mobilo
Resources might be helpful to you
1.) Micro-Interaction tips youtube
2.) UI design tips youtube
3.) Process of Interaction design
4.) Case Studies and design tips
5.) Instagram updates
Contact: hi@johnyvino.com
