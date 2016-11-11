Luca Lorusso

Daily UI #001 - Sign In

Daily UI #001 - Sign In berlin sign in ui design interface form element day001 dailyui daily100
Here I go, starting the DailyUI project.

I'll try to be solid and post more as soon as I can.
Also I'd like to keep a strong pattern in between the 100elements I'll design. We'll see...

Have a great Friday y'all.

Posted on Nov 11, 2016
